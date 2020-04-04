Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.23.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a one year low of $97.24 and a one year high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

