Woodstock Corp Makes New $235,000 Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.45.

TSLA opened at $480.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $646.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $74,450,842. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

