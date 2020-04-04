Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.12. J B Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.44.

JBHT stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,245.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $3,402,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

