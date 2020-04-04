Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.25. Novanta reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novanta.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. Novanta has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,572.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $24,763,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $23,741,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 149,916 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after purchasing an additional 119,851 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,731,000 after purchasing an additional 90,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.