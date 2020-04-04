Zacks: Analysts Expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quanterix.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $46,564.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,355 shares of company stock worth $1,779,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $36.15.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

