-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulmatrix.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 284.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,566 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Pulmatrix worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.92.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

