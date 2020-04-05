12,306 Shares in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in THL Credit by 3,410.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in THL Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in THL Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Get THL Credit alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TCRD shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ TCRD opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.49. THL Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 46.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

In other news, insider James R. Fellows acquired 32,000 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Medhi Mahmud acquired 37,266 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,108.84. Insiders bought a total of 90,066 shares of company stock worth $263,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD).

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.