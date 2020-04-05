1,990,169 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,990,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,385,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

