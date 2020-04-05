2,080 Shares in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BTI shares. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 65.13%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

