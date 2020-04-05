29,875 Shares in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 65,031 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 101,625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

