3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,147 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,319,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,786 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 163.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,242 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $6.01 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.