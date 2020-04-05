$4.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report $4.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.57 billion and the highest is $4.74 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $17.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.78.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.