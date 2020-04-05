$58.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce $58.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $72.30 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $66.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $776.00 million to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.47 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, EVP Craig Heckman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $31,780.00. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.81 per share, with a total value of $224,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,661.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $939.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.43%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

