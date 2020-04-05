68,924 Shares in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of New Media Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in New Media Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,547,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 121,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 52,615 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,781,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Media Investment Group stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

New Media Investment Group Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

