8,584 Shares in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,584 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Trex by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Trex by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 566,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after acquiring an additional 54,269 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Trex by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

Shares of TREX opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.69. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average is $90.67.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

