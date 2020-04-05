966 Shares in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Brink’s by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The firm had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,227,228.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.15 per share, with a total value of $200,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,615. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

