Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Trading Down 25%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) shares traded down 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 262,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 176,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 14.28.

Aberdeen International Company Profile (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.

