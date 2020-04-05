Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 14051355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Separately, First Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alba Mineral Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Alba Mineral Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA)

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. The company primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, and cobalt. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-commodity project; and 90% interest in the Gold Mines of Wales.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.