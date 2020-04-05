Albert M. Campbell III Sells 273 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MAA opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,018,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

