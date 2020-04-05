AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 266.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The business had revenue of $89.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $325,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 30,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 132,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,050. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

