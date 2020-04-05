Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Amc Networks stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Amc Networks has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1,858.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

