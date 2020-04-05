Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) fell 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.66, 501,681 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 461,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Several research firms have commented on ABCB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $243,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Lynch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,911.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,290 shares of company stock worth $540,123 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.