Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amerisafe in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amerisafe’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMSF. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of AMSF opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

