Analysts Issue Forecasts for Endava PLC -‘s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Endava in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Endava’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. Endava has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Endava by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Endava by 607.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

