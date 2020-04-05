Analysts Offer Predictions for BlackBerry Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BlackBerry in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$4.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.