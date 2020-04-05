Analysts Offer Predictions for Zumiez Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $374.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 616.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

