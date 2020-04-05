AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.23

AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 million and a P/E ratio of -7.42.

About AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY)

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

