Analyzing Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) & Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health -33.84% -10.02% -8.46% Centogene N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guardant Health and Centogene’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $214.38 million 26.63 -$75.65 million ($0.84) -72.01 Centogene $47.81 million 7.33 -$12.95 million N/A N/A

Centogene has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardant Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Guardant Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Guardant Health and Centogene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 0 7 0 3.00 Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00

Guardant Health currently has a consensus target price of $109.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.02%. Centogene has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.01%. Given Guardant Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than Centogene.

Summary

Guardant Health beats Centogene on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

