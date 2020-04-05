Analyzing Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) and Its Competitors

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAT) is one of 606 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Phathom Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -$255.13 million -2.15 Phathom Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.13 billion $268.38 million 0.17

Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Phathom Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Phathom Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6423 17358 33762 1352 2.51

Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.17%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 72.78%. Given Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phathom Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Phathom Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,368.13% -217.09% -31.25%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases. It also plans to initiate a Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease and the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

