Analyzing Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) and Home Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:HWEN)

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) and Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Rhinebeck Bancorp has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rhinebeck Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhinebeck Bancorp 12.79% 5.59% 0.64% Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.4% of Home Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhinebeck Bancorp $46.62 million 1.49 $5.96 million N/A N/A Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A $310,000.00 N/A N/A

Rhinebeck Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Financial Bancorp.

Summary

Rhinebeck Bancorp beats Home Financial Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans. It also provides brokerage and financial planning services; and life insurance and investment products to individuals and businesses. It operates through 11 branch offices located in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York.

About Home Financial Bancorp

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans. It serves customers through its main office in Spencer and its branch office in Cloverdale. Home Financial Bancorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Spencer, Indiana.

