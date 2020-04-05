Analyzing Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) & Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF)

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Where Food Comes From’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $43.35 million 3.51 $10.72 million $0.23 16.74 Where Food Comes From $20.77 million 2.31 $1.35 million N/A N/A

Smith Micro Software has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software 24.74% 27.15% 21.00% Where Food Comes From 6.47% 12.05% 7.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Smith Micro Software and Where Food Comes From, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Where Food Comes From on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics. The Wireless segment offers SafePath Family, real-time family location tracking app; CommSuite VVM, a Visual Voicemail directly to a mobile phone app and email; CommSuite VTT, Voice-to-Text transcription system; NetWise Optics, a mobile analytics solution; NetWise Passport, an automated user onboarding and Wi-Fi service provisioning solution; QuickLink IoT Services Platform, an end-to-end device management platform; and Captivate, a mobile marketing and Big Data platform. The Graphics segment develops various software products, including graphic design and animation, compression, and PC/Mac utilities for consumers, professional artists, and educators. This segment offers Poser, 3D rendering and animation software for photorealistic characters, art, illustration, and digital design; Moho, 2D animation program for creating movies, cartoons, anime, and cut out animations; MotionArtist, a solution for creating animatics and interactive presentations; and StuffIt Deluxe, a solution for documents and media. The company provides its products through direct sales on its Websites, as well as through affiliate Websites, resellers, and retail outlets. It also offers technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education. The company also sells hardware; and develops software and provides services related to sustainability measurement and benchmarking, traceability, verification, and certification to the food and agriculture industries. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

