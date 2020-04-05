Analyzing Vectura Group (VEGPF) & Its Rivals

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS: VEGPF) is one of 606 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vectura Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vectura Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A Vectura Group Competitors -2,368.13% -217.09% -31.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vectura Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vectura Group Competitors 6423 17358 33762 1352 2.51

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 72.56%. Given Vectura Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vectura Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vectura Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vectura Group $227.68 million N/A -20.00 Vectura Group Competitors $2.13 billion $268.38 million 0.17

Vectura Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vectura Group. Vectura Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vectura Group peers beat Vectura Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD. Its generic partnering products include flutiform, VR315, VR506, VR730, VR632, VR2081, VR410, and Ellipta for the treatment of asthma; and Phase I clinical stage product is the VR475 (US) for the treatment of severe adult asthma. The company's Phase II clinical stage products comprise VR465 for treating respiratory syncytial virus infection; VR647 for the treatment of paediatric asthma; and VR736 for the treatment severe influenza. Its Phase III clinical stage products include QVM149 for the treatment of asthma; and VR475 (EU) for the treatment of severe adult asthma. The company also provides dry powder inhalers; pressurized meter dose inhalers; and smart nebulizers. Vectura Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

