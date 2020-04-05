Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 128.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Andersons worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Andersons by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after buying an additional 47,128 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Andersons by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Andersons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $567.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.10. Andersons Inc has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

In other Andersons news, CFO Brian A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,866 shares in the company, valued at $573,497.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Krueger purchased 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $113,196.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 132,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

