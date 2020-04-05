Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Trading Down 10.8%

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)’s share price was down 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.86, approximately 548,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 469,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Brandon Black acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

