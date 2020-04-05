Baader Bank Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €32.00 ($37.21).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €17.10 ($19.88) on Thursday. Norma Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a 52-week high of €47.36 ($55.07). The company has a market cap of $544.85 million and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €25.38 and its 200-day moving average is €32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

