Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,232,000 after buying an additional 1,966,236 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 832,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after buying an additional 340,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,890,000 after buying an additional 253,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,558,000 after purchasing an additional 235,702 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,608,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $74.48 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $337,810.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,653,946.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $2,928,661.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,809,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,670,277. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

