Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 43,191 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of NMI worth $26,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,197,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 57.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after acquiring an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after acquiring an additional 259,186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 412.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 314,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 253,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NMI from to in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

