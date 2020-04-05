Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,267 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $25,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,637,000 after buying an additional 3,399,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,381,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,120,000 after buying an additional 146,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,310,000 after buying an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,123,000 after buying an additional 112,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,380,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,184,000 after buying an additional 148,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $58.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97.

