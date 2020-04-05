Barrington Research Weighs in on Landec Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Landec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $152.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of LNDC opened at $9.79 on Friday. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Landec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Landec by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 852,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 368,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 118,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Landec by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Landec by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 410,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 54,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.