Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €45.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €56.35 ($65.53).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €40.76 ($47.39) on Friday. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 12-month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.28.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.