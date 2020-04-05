Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €90.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €99.89 ($116.15).

BEI opened at €89.72 ($104.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a fifty-two week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion and a PE ratio of 28.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is €96.34 and its 200 day moving average is €103.25.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

