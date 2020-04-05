Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Shares Down 9.1%

Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.48, 538,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 876,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $254.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFYT)

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

