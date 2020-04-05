BidaskClub Downgrades Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Strong Sell

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INSM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.64. Insmed has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 366.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $25,766,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $23,617,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,401,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,028,000 after buying an additional 659,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,191,000 after buying an additional 340,472 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $4,423,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

