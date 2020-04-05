BidaskClub Downgrades Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) to Sell

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

Nantkwest stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.83. Nantkwest has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 152,997.67%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nantkwest will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nantkwest by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.