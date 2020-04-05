BidaskClub Downgrades Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) to Hold

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Z stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $66.68.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $279,905.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 312,291 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $204,114.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,837.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,889 shares of company stock worth $23,254,903. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 275,591 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

