BidaskClub Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Strong Sell

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.20.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.51 and its 200 day moving average is $223.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $191,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total value of $270,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,896,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

