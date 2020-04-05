BidaskClub Upgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) to Buy

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $431.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.53.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $30,009.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,533.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 2,512.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

