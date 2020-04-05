BidaskClub Upgrades Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) to “Buy”

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JOUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $91.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $601.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 69,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 50,270 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $3,061,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,524,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

