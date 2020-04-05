BidaskClub Upgrades SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Buy

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPTN. Barclays upgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

SPTN stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $523.06 million, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 949.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 492,007 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

