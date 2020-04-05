BidaskClub Upgrades Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) to “Hold”

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QURE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Uniqure in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

QURE opened at $45.55 on Friday. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.19). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.62% and a negative net margin of 1,705.82%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniqure will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $736,103.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,847.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $50,133.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 1,990.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

